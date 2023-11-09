Rahul Visiting Kedarnath, He’s Already Convinced Of Congress Defeat: Yogi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi was convinced that the Congress was going to lose in the ongoing assembly elections and so remembering Lord Shiva he went to Kedarnath seeking blessings.

The Congress ``played with our faith" in the past but he felt happy that Gandhi recently visited the Kedarnath temple, said Adityanath while addressing a public rally held in support of BJP candidate Brijendra Pratap Singh in Ajaygarh of Panna district on Wednesday.

"Congress used to play with our faith. I felt satisfaction yesterday seeing a picture of Rahul ji visiting Kedarnath. Rahul ji is already convinced that Congress is losing badly in the semi-finals of these assembly elections. That is why he left the field and ran away," said the UP chief minister.

“ The Kedarnath and Kashi Vishvanath have undergone a makeover under the Modi regime,” said Yogi.

Attacking Congress, the UP chief minister said that the party ruled Madhya Pradesh for decades but failed to provide an identity to the state but in the last 20 years, BJP has made the MP a pioneering state in the country. Talking about flagship scheme Ladli Behana, Yogi said the scheme has created a wave in the country. He also campaigned in Prithvipur of Niwari district and sought blessings for the party candidate.