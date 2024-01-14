Rahul Stake Out Bharat Jodo Yatra From PoK: Uma Bharti

Rahul Gandhi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a swipe at “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra” of Rahul Gandhi, former Chief Minister Uma Bharti said that Bharat Jodo will be relevant when India is getting broken. As of now, the entire country is integrated in the name of Ram Rajya. If Rahul Gandhi really wants to help India then instead of Manipur, he should take out Yatra from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). To go there, he didn’t have the courage, hence he went to Manipur. She added that it was during the period of Congress that India got divided.

India was broken when atrocities were done against Sikhs. In Modi regime, Section 370 had been removed from Kashmir to connect it to the country. She was interacting with media persons at her residence in Bhopal on Sunday. She also took a dig at ministers spending a whopping sum on decorating their bungalows by sighting the austerity measures of PM Modi. Speaking about Ram Lalla consecration, she said it is going to pave the way for Ram Rajya for which everyone has to give his contribution. Informing that she will also go to Ayodhya, she said Congress is in a state of confusion and doing politics in the name of Ram.

She added cows cannot be saved by making cow shelter homes, rather it should be ensured that cow rearing is not a business of loss to farmers. Cows could be saved through cow conservation. One of her aims is to make Ganga pollution-free. She backed the decision of Mohan Yadav government to ban selling of meat in the open, and his steps to curb noise pollution. Uma for dog sanctuaries in every city: Uma Bharti condoled the death of a baby who was recently killed by stray dogs in the city.

The BJP leader suggested the setting up of dog sanctuaries in every city where pet lovers can go and feed the dogs. Bharti stated that it is not wrong to love pets but emphasized the importance of also being compassionate towards humans. Later, she visited the home of the bereaved family to offer her condolences. Recalling the chilling memories associated with the Ayodhya movement, the BJP leader said that guns were opened against Car Sevaks without any warning. Two persons whom she knew were shot dead. Moreover, she went to Faizabad and had her head tonsured, posing as a widow. Once she was dragged during the protest, and her clothes were torn, she added."