Rahul Gandhi To Visit MP's Balaghat On October 1 Over Tribal Children Deaths Linked To Malnutrition, Poor Water And Healthcare; Will Meet Grieving Families

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Targets MP Govt Over Balaghat Tribal Children Deaths, Raises Healthcare Concerns |

Rahul Gandhi MP visit October 1: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Balaghat on October 1 following the deaths of tribal children in the Baihar and Birsa regions, where families have raised concerns over poor drinking water facilities, malnutrition and healthcare challenges.

During his visit, Gandhi will meet the families of the deceased children in the affected tribal villages and take stock of the situation on the ground.

This will be Gandhi’s second visit to Madhya Pradesh within 13 days. Earlier, he visited Indore on September 19, where he attended the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ (Voice of Students) programme, which saw participation from thousands of students.

बालाघाट में 30 से ज़्यादा आदिवासी बच्चों की बीमारी, कुपोषण और बुनियादी स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं की कमी के बीच मौत हो चुकी है।



संवेदनहीनता का आलम यह है मासूमों की मौतें होती रहीं, लेकिन कार्रवाई सुस्त रही, सरकार सोती रही।



मुख्यमंत्री जी, दीये जलाने और उत्सव मनाने से फुर्सत मिल गई हो… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2026

Rahul Gandhi Raises Balaghat Tribal Children Deaths Issue

Rahul Gandhi had earlier raised concerns over the Balaghat tribal children tragedy through a post on X, questioning the state government over healthcare and nutrition facilities.

“Chief Minister, if you can spare a moment from lighting lamps and celebrating festivals, please take a look at the ground reality in the state. There is a lack of proper healthcare, nutrition, and clean water. Young children are losing their lives due to a crumbling healthcare system,” Gandhi said.

Balaghat child deaths investigation

The issue initially remained limited to local areas despite reports of continuous child deaths in affected villages. The matter gained wider attention in August after villagers, public representatives and media reports highlighted the situation.

Following the reports, health teams from both the Central government and Madhya Pradesh government visited the affected areas. Investigations were expanded, and blood samples of children were collected for detailed analysis.

The probe found that the deaths were linked to multiple health conditions, including malaria, measles, co-infection of measles and malaria, malnutrition, anemia, pneumonia, dehydration and shock.

CM Mohan Yadav Balaghat visit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav visited the affected tribal villages in Balaghat on August 29. At that time, the government had officially confirmed the deaths of eight children, while local reports suggested a higher number.

The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each for the affected families. The official death toll increased further after subsequent investigations and reports.