Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Targets MP Govt Over Balaghat Tribal Children Deaths, Raises Healthcare Concerns Amid 'Ashriwad Ka Diya' Campaign

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Targets MP Govt Over Balaghat Tribal Children Deaths, Raises Healthcare Concerns |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the Madhya Pradesh government over the deaths of more than 30 tribal children in Balaghat district, alleging that illness, malnutrition and lack of basic healthcare facilities led to the fatalities. Gandhi accused the Mohan Yadav-led government of failing to address the Balaghat tribal children deaths, claiming the incident highlighted concerns over tribal health, child nutrition and healthcare facilities in Madhya Pradesh.

Gandhi alleged that the Madhya Pradesh government was “India’s most corrupt and incompetent government” and criticised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, saying he should examine the ground situation in the state after participating in celebrations and lamp-lighting events.

बालाघाट में 30 से ज़्यादा आदिवासी बच्चों की बीमारी, कुपोषण और बुनियादी स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं की कमी के बीच मौत हो चुकी है।



संवेदनहीनता का आलम यह है मासूमों की मौतें होती रहीं, लेकिन कार्रवाई सुस्त रही, सरकार सोती रही।



मुख्यमंत्री जी, दीये जलाने और उत्सव मनाने से फुर्सत मिल गई हो… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2026

“In Balaghat, more than 30 tribal children have died amid illness, malnutrition and a lack of basic health facilities. The extent of the callousness is such that innocent lives kept slipping away, yet the response remained sluggish, and the government kept sleeping,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

“Chief Minister ji, if you have found time after lighting lamps and holding celebrations, take a look at the ground reality in the state,” he said.

Gandhi alleged that poor disease control measures, malnutrition, shortage of clean drinking water and a weak Madhya Pradesh healthcare system were contributing to child deaths. He also alleged that adulterated medicines and illegal liquor were affecting families across the state.

“I am heading to Indore and I am continuously gathering feedback from students, youth and common people across the state. The incidents coming to light are revealing that Madhya Pradesh’s education system is today among the most affected in the country,” Gandhi said.

He further alleged that students, children, the poor, Dalits, tribals, backward classes and women were facing difficulties and that various sections of society were affected.

“The Madhya Pradesh government is today India’s most corrupt and most incompetent government. That is the truth,” Gandhi said.

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government over the Balaghat child deaths case and demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla.

Last week, the Madhya Pradesh High Court sought a response from the state government over the deaths. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vivek Rusia and Justice Pradeep Mittal issued notices to the Health Department, Women and Child Development Department, Balaghat collector and others while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL).

The petition alleged inadequate treatment and claimed that around 400 children were being treated at a hospital with a capacity of 50 beds. It also alleged that yellow-coloured water was coming out of handpumps in the affected areas and that children and women had not received nutritious food on time for several months.