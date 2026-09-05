Rahul Gandhi Raises Concern Over Reported Deaths Of Tribal Children In MP’s Balaghat, Seeks Immediate Probe

Rahul Gandhi has urged Madhya Pradesh authorities to ensure immediate medical investigation and relief in affected Balaghat villages | AI Generated Image

New Delhi/Bhopal, September 5, 2026: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed concern over the reported deaths of 30 tribal children in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, alleging that lack of basic facilities such as drinking water, nutrition and timely medical treatment was claiming children's lives.

"The news of the deaths of 30 tribal children in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely concerning and distressing," LoP Gandhi said on social media platform X.

He added that, along with this deadly disease, the lack of basic facilities such as drinking water, nutrition, and timely treatment is claiming the lives of children.

"This is a complete failure of the state government. The Chief Minister (Mohan Yadav) himself should resolve this issue and ensure immediate investigation, treatment and relief in the area. There can be no compromise when it comes to the lives of children," LoP Gandhi's social media post said.

बालाघाट, मध्य प्रदेश में 30 आदिवासी बच्चों की मृत्यु की खबर बेहद चिंताजनक और पीड़ादायक है।



इस घातक बीमारी के साथ पीने के पानी, पोषण, और समय पर इलाज जैसी बुनियादी सुविधाओं का अभाव बच्चों की जान ले रहा है।



ये सरकार की पूर्ण विफलता है। मुख्यमंत्री स्वयं इसका समाधान करें और क्षेत्र… pic.twitter.com/1fkfehcdnN — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 5, 2026

Health Department Intensifies Screening

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came amid reports of deaths of Baiga tribal children in villages of Birsa block in Balaghat, where the state health department has intensified screening and surveillance.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the matter and demanding a high-level medical inquiry into the reported deaths.

"The continuing deaths of Baiga tribal children in Balaghat are extremely painful and alarming. Deaths from treatable diseases raise serious questions about the implementation of welfare schemes on the ground," LoP Singhar said in his letter.

Reported Death Toll Disputed

However, the reported death toll remains disputed, with Congress leaders citing a higher toll while authorities have maintained a lower officially confirmed number and continued investigations into the causes of the illnesses and deaths.

Notably, the Baiga community is classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), and the affected villages are located in the predominantly forested tribal belt of Balaghat.

Balaghat’s Maoist-Affected Past

Balaghat was earlier among the two Maoist-affected districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The district has now been declared free of Naxalism by the state government following sustained security operations and development initiatives in the region.

The district shares its borders with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh and has historically witnessed Maoist activity in its remote forest areas.

Also Watch:

CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Situation

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Balaghat on August 30 and chaired a meeting with district officials to take stock of the situation and developments in the district.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)