KT Rama Rao Turns Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Campaign Back On Congress Over Telangana Job Promises | PTI & File Pic

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Telangana and listen to the grievances of students, alleging that the Congress government had failed to deliver on its commitments related to jobs and education.

KTR was responding to Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign and said the Congress leader should first take stock of the situation in Telangana before raising student-related concerns in other parts of the country.

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"Rahul Gandhi, can you not hear the echo of the students here? Can you not hear their voice? Come to Telangana. Come to Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad or come to Karimnagar. We will offer you full hospitality, but come and speak to our students," KTR said.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with young people in Hyderabad’s Ashok Nagar ahead of the elections, KTR sought answers on the Congress’ commitment to create two lakh government jobs every year.

He claimed that unemployed youngsters who had received attention from Congress leaders before the polls were left out after the party formed the government.

"You promised two lakh jobs. What happened to that promise? Where are you now?" KTR asked.

KTR also took aim at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, alleging that the government had failed to implement its promised job calendar effectively. "There is no job calendar, only a 'scam calendar' and a 'boothu calendar'," he alleged.

His remarks come as student-led protests continue across Telangana. Polytechnic students, including those in Karimnagar, have recently demonstrated against the proposed integration of polytechnic education with Young India Skill University under GO 97.