Kolkata Missionary School Tilak Row: Teacher Suspended, FIR Filed After Student Alleges Repeated Removal Of His Tilak | Watch | Chatgpt

Kolkata: Prodded by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, a private missionary school in Kolkata suspended a teacher following an allegation that she repeatedly removed a sandalwood mark (tilak) from the forehead of a young student, an official said on Friday.

An FIR was also registered against the teacher.

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The incident came to light after a video surfaced on social media in which the student alleged that a teacher at the school would wipe off the tilak applied to his forehead before entering the institution.

The video subsequently went viral, triggering a controversy over religious freedom in educational institutions.

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The allegation came to the chief minister's notice, following which the administration looked into the matter and initiated action against the teacher, an education department official said.

At a programme here, Adhikari said he saw the teacher wiping the tilak on the forehead of the student in the video and asked for action against her.

He had also called for filing an FIR against her, the chief minister said.

The chief minister also announced the suspension of an employee of the education department following allegations that the official had posted objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

Addressing a press conference here, Adhikari said "derogatory remarks" from government employees against the Prime Minister or any person holding a constitutional position would not be tolerated.

He stressed that government employees were required to adhere to the prescribed code of conduct.

Adhikari said those hurting religious beliefs and making derogatory comments against people holding constitutional posts will be dealt with strongly.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)