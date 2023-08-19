Rahul Changes Electoral Issues For Party In MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has changed electoral issues amid a volley of announcements made by the ruling party. The Congress made five guarantees its main electoral issue and planned its electioneering accordingly.

Initially, the Congress planned its election campaign on the benefits the voters would get after next government was formed.

Nevertheless, Rahul Gandhi and his team have changed the issues. Rahul has reportedly told the party state leaders to focus on corruption of the present government.

Rahul has told the party leaders to prepare a plan for campaigning on the pattern of Karnataka. This is the reason that the Congress changed its track from giving benefits to raising corruption.

Rahul’s team has prepared a charge-sheet against the government, which MPCC president released on Friday.

Next month, the party is set to issue another charge-sheet, consisting of the scams of various departments.

The Congress has so far focused on loan waiver, Nari Samman Yojna, providing gas cylinder for Rs 500, old pension scheme and free electricity up to 100 units. But now, the party is highlighting scams.

Issues changed after agency reports

The agency that is making strategy for the election has reported that the state government is countering the Congress’s announcements by launching welfare schemes. Congress’s promise to give Rs 1,500 to women under Nari Samman Yojna has been in dormant state after the government announced that it would increase money under the Ladli Behna scheme from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 a month.

The announcement of old pension scheme also does not appear to be as effective as it was in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, after the MP government declared sops for employees of different categories.

The team, making election strategy, is also not happy about the loan waiver scheme, since it was a major issue during 2018 assembly election.

Apart from that, other sops the party announced did not have an impact on the voters on expected lines. The people are actually with the ministers and the legislators, so the party decided to raise the corruption issue. Such a report was sent to the Congress high command and, after receiving it, the party leadership has changed the strategy for campaigning.

