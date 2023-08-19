Bhopal: Class 12 Student Kills Self, Reason Unknown

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old boy and a student of Class 12 hanged himself from the ceiling of his house in Chhola on Friday late night, police said. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

Investigating officer (IO) Sumer Singh Tekam told Free Press that deceased Mohammad Danish Khan studied at a private school in Bhopal and lived with his maternal uncle in Chhola. His parents had separated and his mother had died few years back due to cancer.

On Friday evening, his maternal uncle and aunt had gone to Hamidia Hospital to see one of their kin, who had been admitted there. Danish who was alone at his house tied a noose around his neck and hanged himself from the ceiling. When his maternal uncle Mohamamd Irshad and aunt returned home, they found him hanging. The duo alerted the neighbours and called the police immediately, who began probing the case.

IO Tekam said that no clue was found after checking Khan’s mobile phone.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

