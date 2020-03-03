Quality fresh meals to school students is necessary for nation building: CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that quality fresh meals to school students is necessary for nation building and betterment of society.

He performed the bhoomi-pujan for Akshaya Patra’s Mega Kitchen at Bawadiakalan, Shahpura, on Tuesday. It will start functioning by July.

The NGO Akshaya Patra Foundation runs the school lunch service in 52 locations across 12 states and two union territories.

Akshaya Patra in association with HEG will provide quality and hot food to school students in Madhya Pradesh. Mega kitchen will be fully automatic. HEG has sponsored machinery setup for this.

Nath further said, “Students are future of the country so there must be proper care of the students. If industries take part in such work under Social corporate responsibility (CSR) then it will yield positive results.”

TAPF vice president Anantha Sesha Dasa said, “Madhya Pradesh government has taken good step to ensure a quality food to school students. We will provide quality food at 65 degree Celsius. Machines will prepare food for 40,000 students. Children will be provided dal, roti, rice, daliya, fruits and wheat cake. On some days, kheer-puri-sabji will also be provided. We have identified 900 government schools which have 50,000 students. These students will be provided fresh and nutritious meals.”

HEG limited chairman Ravi Jhunjhunwala said, “HEG will set up mega automatic kitchen at Bhopal and Chhindwara with Rs15 crore for fresh meal for the students. HEG is also working for housing scheme “Apna Ghar”. State government has provided land for setting up mega kitchen and it is good initiatives.”