Pune Porsche Crash: Students Hold Candle March In Hometown Jabalpur, Demand Justice For Victims Ashwini & Anish After Tragic Accident (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A week-long and tragic Pune Porche accident is still haunting people, where two young techies, Ashwini Koshta and Anish Avadhya, were killed in a hit-and-run case.

Students from various colleges, including the Government Engineering College in Gokalpur, came together for a candlelight march in Ashwini's hometown of Jabalpur on Friday. Paying condolences, they demanded justice for Ashwini and Anish, both residents of Madhya Pradesh.

During the march, students and others demanded a strict punishment for the 17-year-old accused, who allegedly sped his Porsche on the night of the accident and killed the two techies.

The students said authorities should speed up the legal process to ensure justice.

One student, Simi Dixit, said, "It was crucial to treat the accused like adults in court because of how serious the accident was." Everyone felt it was important to hold all those involved accountable for what happened, given the terrible impact on the victims and their families.

The accident shocked Pune and beyond. It happened when a drunk minor reportedly drove a Porsche car at a very high speed and hit Ashwini and Anish's motorcycle. Even though the driver was a minor named Vedant Agarwal, the court let him go on bail, which upset many people.

The conditions under which bail was granted by the Justice Board have left the families in shock, and they continue to express their anger against it. Ashwini Koshta's family is determined to fight at every level to ensure justice for her. Demands have been made by various quarters to fast-track the legal proceedings against the accused.

Due to being the youngest in the family, Ashwini was affectionately called "Aashi" by everyone. When news of her death in a road accident broke, mourning engulfed the family. Suresh Kumar Koshta, who resides in Sakar Hills Colony near Shakti Nagar in Jabalpur and works as an office assistant in the electricity department, has a son employed as a software engineer in Bangalore. Ashwini had been working as a software engineer in Pune for the past two years. Prior to that, Ashwini worked at Amazon, but she switched to Johnson Controls as a software engineer just a year ago.