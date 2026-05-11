Pune - Gorakhpur - Pune Special Train To Start From May 15 Via WCR Stations

12 Trains Diverted Via Bhopal Division Due To Jaunpur Yard Remodeling Work | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special train between Pune and Gorakhpur will start running from May 15, 2026. The train will pass through key West Central Railway stations such as Itarsi Junction, Rani Kamalapati Railway Station, and Bina Junction.

Train No. 01415 (Pune - Gorakhpur Summer Special) will run daily from May 15 to July 15, 2026, completing 62 trips.

It will depart from Pune at 6:50 am, reach Itarsi at 9:10 pm and Rani Kamalapati at 11:15 pm on the same day. It will then arrive at Bina at 1:25 am the next day and finally reach Gorakhpur at 4:00 pm.

Similarly, Train No. 01416 (Gorakhpur - Pune Summer Special) will run daily from May 16 to July 16, 2026, also completing 62 trips.

It will depart from Gorakhpur at 5:30 pm, reach Bina at 8:00 am the next morning, Rani Kamalapati at 10:30 am, and Itarsi at 12:10 pm.

The train will then continue its journey and reach Hadapsar (Pune) at 3:15 am on the third day.

During its journey, the train will stop at several stations including Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamalapati, Bina, Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, and Basti in both directions.