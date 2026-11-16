Pulses Become Costlier In Bhopal, Toor Dal Prices Rise To ₹150 Per Kg; Sugar Rates Drop |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prices of pulses have increased in Madhya Pradesh, adding to household expenses. In Bhopal, good-quality toor dal is now being sold at up to ₹150 per kg, following a rise of ₹12 per kg in just one week.

However, a drop in sugar and wheat flour prices has provided some relief to consumers, keeping overall kitchen expenses largely stable.

Prices Rise After Diwali

According to Bhopal wholesale grocery trader Vivek Sahu, prices of food items have been changing after Diwali due to fluctuations in demand and supply.

He said that old stocks in the markets were limited, while fresh supplies had not yet arrived. This has led to an increase in the prices of several pulses.

Meanwhile, sugar prices have dropped by ₹3 per kg. On November 1, sugar was priced at around ₹61 per kg, but it is now available at ₹58 per kg.

Toor Dal Sees Sharpest Price Rise

Wholesale Rice and Pulses Traders Association president Mahesh Ramrakhwani and wholesale trader Shailendra Lachakia said that prices of almost all varieties of pulses had increased.

Toor dal, which was earlier available between ₹80 and ₹138 per kg, is now being sold between ₹90 and ₹150 per kg, depending on its quality.

Green moong dal prices have increased from ₹85–96 per kg to ₹88–98 per kg.

Similarly, urad dal prices have risen from ₹113–123 per kg to ₹115–125 per kg.

Chana Dal, Moong Mogar Also Become Costlier

Moong mogar prices have increased from ₹103–108 per kg to ₹105–110 per kg.

Chana dal has also become costlier, with prices rising from ₹86–89 per kg to ₹90–94 per kg.

Traders said that the prices of pulses remained high due to limited stocks and the delay in fresh arrivals.

Despite the increase in pulse prices, the decline in sugar and wheat flour rates has helped balance household kitchen budgets for now.

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