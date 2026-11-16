₹2,000 Crore FCI Rice Scam Alleged; Forum Questions SIT Probe Into 22 Ethanol Plants Across 16 Districts |

Madhya Pradesh Rice Scam: A major rice scam was alleged in Madhya Pradesh involving rice supplied by the Food Corporation of India (FCI). The Nagrik Upbhokta Margdarshak Manch alleged that rice meant for ethanol production was instead sold to rice millers, causing substantial losses to the government.

The forum raised suspicions of irregularities involving around 22 ethanol plants across 16 districts. It also questioned the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged FCI rice scam.

PG Nath Pandey of the Nagrik Upbhokta Margdarshak Manch alleged that the FCI supplied approximately 5.39 lakh metric tonnes of rice to ethanol companies, valued at around ₹4,200 per quintal.

According to the forum, the companies allegedly sold the rice to rice millers at prices nearly 40% below its value, earning profits of ₹200 to ₹400 per quintal. The forum estimated the alleged irregularities at around ₹2,000 crore.

Questions Raised Over SIT Probe Into FCI Rice Scam

Pandey alleged that although the government constituted an SIT following complaints, the investigation remained limited in scope.

Instead of examining the entire supply of 5.39 lakh metric tonnes of rice, the SIT reportedly checked only a limited number of samples. The forum also claimed that the investigation did not cover all 22 ethanol plants across 16 districts.

According to the organization, inspections were limited to a plant linked to Balaghat and Chhindwara, leaving the role of other companies unexamined.

Was FCI Rice Used For Ethanol Production?

Social activist Rajat Bhargav said ethanol companies must submit certificates confirming the use of FCI rice for ethanol production and details of the ethanol manufactured from it.

These certificates must be submitted to the FCI General Manager. However, the forum alleged that the companies had not submitted the mandatory documents.

This has raised questions about whether the government-supplied rice was actually used for ethanol production in Madhya Pradesh or sold in the open market.

Forum Threatens To Approach Madhya Pradesh High Court

The Nagrik Upbhokta Margdarshak Manch has demanded a fair and comprehensive investigation into the alleged Madhya Pradesh rice scam.

The organization has sent letters to the Chief Secretary, FCI and the Department of Civil Supplies, seeking action. It has said that although irregularities have surfaced in connection with Balaghat and Chhindwara, all 22 ethanol plants across the state must be investigated.

The forum has warned that it will approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court if the government fails to order a proper investigation and take action against those responsible.

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