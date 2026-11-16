Bhopal Master Plan 2047 Faces Fresh Objections Over Commercialisation Of Residential Areas, Alleged Violations In Public Hearing Process | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Objections to the draft Bhopal Development Plan 2047 have intensified, with an Arera Colony resident opposing provisions for regularisation of unauthorised commercial activities in residential areas, while an environmentalist has alleged serious procedural violations in the ongoing objection-hearing process.

In a representation dated Oct 21, Professor Ram Kumar Singh of Arera Colony's E-5 sector urged the Town and Country Planning (T&CP) Department to retain E-1 to E-5 as an RG-3 residential area and exclude it from provisions allowing regularisation of unauthorised commercial constructions under Clauses 15.38 and 15.39.

He argued that the colony was developed as a planned residential layout and that allowing commercial activities based merely on road width could increase traffic congestion, compromise pedestrian safety and disturb the residential character. He also demanded protection of parks and open spaces, clarification of road classifications and strict compliance with parking, footpath and service-road requirements.

Meanwhile, environmentalist and RTI activist Nitin Saxena, in a complaint dated Nov 14 addressed to Bhopal MP and district planning committee chairperson Alok Sharma, alleged violations of the Madhya Pradesh Town and Country Planning Rules, 2012, during the objection-hearing process.

He alleged that hearing notices were being communicated through WhatsApp just two to four days in advance instead of the prescribed seven-day notice in Form-7.

He also questioned the presence of an elected representative's nominee in a committee meeting, the absence of stakeholder consultations and the non-disclosure of the CEPT report cited in the draft plan.

He has sought intervention to halt the process and restart it in accordance with statutory provisions, while Singh has demanded a personal hearing before the plan is finalised.