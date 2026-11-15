Nakul Nath's Mega Show Of Strength In Bhopal Sparks MP CM Face Buzz, c As Jitu Patwari, Harish Choudhary Attend

Nakul Nath's Mega Show Of Strength In Bhopal Sparks MP CM Face Buzz, Supporters Raise Slogans As Jitu Patwari, Harish Choudhary Attend | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, seeking political relevance after his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, showed his strength in Bhopal on Saturday.

Supporters of Kamal Nath from different parts of the state gathered at the event held in the name of the Diwali Milan function.

The state in charge of the Congress, Harish Choudhary, and MPCC president Jitu Patwari also participated in the function.

After Nakul arrived at the airport, his supporters raised slogans that he would be the next chief minister of the state.

Former ministers Sajjan Singh Verma, Lakhan Ghanghoriya, Sukhdev Panse, Jaivardhan Singh, Tarun Bhanot, and other leaders gathered at Kamal Nath's residence.

The show of strength by Nakul two years before the Vidhan Sabha election indicates that Kamal Nath wants to create an atmosphere to hand over his political legacy to his son.

The organisers of the event also tried to see how many supporters of Kamal Nath stood behind Nakul.

Verma said it was not the launching of Nakul, who was an MP because a new face required such an introduction.

Party will decide CM's face: Nakul

Nakul Nath said the party would decide the chief ministerial candidate after forming the government in the state. Nakul made the statement at a press conference.

"Chhindwara remains my first love because after the formation of the BJP government, its development has stopped," he said.

Nakul will remain present in state, says Patwari

MPCC president Jitu Patwari has said all Congressmen, including the party leaders, have started making efforts to form the next government in the state.

Nakul will be seen in the state, said Patwari, adding that former chief minister Kamal Nath played an important role in the state's development.