After Amul, Sanchi Milk Prices Hiked By Up To ₹4 Per Litre Across Madhya Pradesh, New Rates From November 14 | Representational Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after Amul, Sanchi has increased milk prices by up to ₹4 per litre across Madhya Pradesh. The revised rates will come into effect on Saturday, November 14. Apart from Bhopal, milk unions in Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Bundelkhand have also increased prices.

Officials said the decision was taken due to rising packaging and transportation costs. The price hike was necessary to maintain the financial stability of the milk unions.

Sanchi Milk Has Highest Demand In MP

Sanchi is one of the most widely consumed packaged milk brands in Madhya Pradesh. In Bhopal alone, around 6 to 8 lakh litres of loose milk are consumed daily. Among packaged milk brands, Sanchi leads with average daily sales of around 3 lakh litres.

Amul sells around 80,000 litres of milk daily in Bhopal, while other brands account for nearly 1 lakh litres. Various brands supply milk to both urban and rural areas. Mother Dairy mainly supplies milk within the city.

Amul Milk Prices Increased On November 12

Amul increased its milk prices by ₹2 to ₹4 per litre on November 12. Following the revision, the price of a one-litre packet of Amul Gold rose from ₹70 to ₹74, while Amul Fresh became costlier by ₹2, rising from ₹57 to ₹59 per litre.

A day after Amul's price hike, Sanchi issued an order on November 13 announcing its revised milk prices.

Mother Dairy May Also Increase Prices

Mother Dairy has increased milk prices in New Delhi, but no price hike has been announced in Madhya Pradesh so far.

However, following the price increases by Amul and Sanchi, Mother Dairy may also revise its rates in the state.

Mother Dairy supplies around 1.5 lakh litres of milk daily across Madhya Pradesh, including nearly 25,000 litres in Bhopal.

The company also supplies milk to Mandideep, Itarsi, Narmadapuram, Sagar, Vidisha, Lalitpur, Harda and Indore.

The latest price hikes by major milk brands are expected to increase daily household expenses across the state.

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