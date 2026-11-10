'Publicity Stunt To Improve Nehru Family’s Image,' MP Minister Vishvas Sarang Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Her Book Launch | Watch Video

“Publicity Stunt To Improve Nehru Family’s Image”: MP Minister Sarang Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Her Book Launch | Watch Video |

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang on Tuesday criticised Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over her newly released memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, describing it as a ‘publicity stunt’ aimed at improving the image of the Nehru family and accusing her of presenting misleading facts to cover up the family’s mistakes.

Minister Sarang also alleged that Sonia Gandhi stated that there were tears in her eyes when the Babri Masjid was demolished but she had not shown similar concern over the killing of unarmed kar sevaks or the deaths of soldiers and civilians in terrorist attacks.

“A woman of foreign origin, who once wanted to capture the Prime Minister’s chair through the back door, is telling us about India. Whatever facts Sonia ji has presented are actually the mistakes of the Nehru family. Making misleading statements, giving incorrect interviews and presenting false facts in books to cover up the mistakes of the Nehru family will make no difference,” Sarang said.

He added, “Sonia ji says that when the Babri Masjid was demolished, there were tears in her eyes. But she did not cry when unarmed kar sevaks were shot dead. She did not express grief when our soldiers and ordinary citizens lost their lives in terrorist incidents such as Pulwama and Mumbai attacks. Where were her tears then?”

Referring to Operation Blue Star and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the minister further questioned Gandhi’s account of the events surrounding former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination. He also recalled former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's controversial remark, "When a big tree falls, the earth shakes", made in the aftermath of the assassination.

“She says that she broke down in tears during Operation Blue Star. But her husband made such a shameful remark after Indira Gandhi’s death, following which thousands and lakhs of Sikhs were killed in broad daylight. What had Rajiv Gandhi said? He had said, ‘When a big tree falls, the earth shakes.’ Sonia Gandhi did not shed tears when unarmed Sikhs were brutally killed in broad daylight. She is saying that Sanjay Gandhi was solely responsible for the entire episode. How surprising! Are these the values? To portray one brother as innocent and blame the other,” Sarang claimed.

The minister also raised questions over the National Herald case, the functioning of the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government and corruption allegations.

“She is not explaining why she committed fraud in the National Herald case. She is not explaining why her son-in-law allegedly grabbed farmers’ land in Haryana and how she ran the Manmohan Singh government from behind the scenes, acting as a super Prime Minister. She is not explaining why so many allegations of corruption were levelled against their government at that time and how she allegedly sent several sensitive pieces of information about India, including intelligence information, outside the country. She should also clarify these issues,” Sarang said.

He added, “I would say that this is merely a publicity stunt, an attempt to make the book a superhit. It is an unsuccessful attempt to improve the image of the Nehru family so that her son can advance in politics. Sonia Gandhi should refrain from presenting such misleading facts.”

Meanwhile, speaking about Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s proposed visit to Ayodhya, Sarang said he welcomed everyone visiting the temple town and paying obeisance to Lord Ram. Though he said Yadav should first pay tribute to the kar sevaks killed during the 1990 police firing in Ayodhya and apologise for the incident.

“If Akhilesh Yadav visits Ayodhya, he should first pay tribute to the kar sevaks who were killed under the government of his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, and express regret and apologise for the incident. Only then would his visit to Ayodhya be meaningful," Sarang said.

He accused the SP leader of visiting Ayodhya for electoral gains and alleged that the Yadav family had obstructed the construction of the Ram temple.