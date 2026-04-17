Protesting Teacher Recruitment Candidates March Towards CM Residence In Bhopal, Stopped On Way; Several Detained

Teacher Recruitment Aspirants Attempt To March Towards CM Residence In Bhopal, Stopped On Way; Several Detained |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Teacher Recruitment 2025 candidates attempted to march towards the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal on Friday, to press their demands.

However, police stopped the protesters at Polytechnic Chauraha and dispersed the crowd.

According to information, the situation escalated when police prevented the group from moving ahead.

The protesters were later detained, taken into buses, and shifted to Khajuri police station.

The candidates alleged that police used abusive language and misbehaved with them during the action.

They also claimed that there was a clash in which one candidate suffered injuries, including a fractured finger.

The protesting candidates, who were applying for Class 2 and Class 3 teacher posts, said they were peacefully marching to present their demands.

They alleged that police first kept them sitting at the spot and later suddenly used force to remove them.

1.15 lakh teaching posts vacant

Protesters further alleged that several candidates were pushed and forcibly taken into buses from different locations and detained.

The candidates also raised concerns over recruitment numbers, stating that over 1.15 lakh teaching posts are vacant in the state, yet the current recruitment drive has limited vacancies. They have been protesting in Bhopal for several months.

Demands of protestors

Their main demands include:

Increasing Class 2 recruitment to at least 10,000 posts (3,000 per subject),

Increasing Class 3 recruitment to at least 25,000 posts,

Separating 3,200 special education posts into a separate recruitment process, and

Starting a second counselling round soon for both recruitments.