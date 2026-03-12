Bhopal News: Teachers To Hold Statewide Protest Against 'Teacher Eligibility Test' On March 13 | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers will protest against the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) order on Friday at the collectorate, where they will gather and submit a memorandum to the collector addressed to the Chief Minister.

The protest has been called by the State Government Teachers’ Organisation in response to the Directorate of Public Instruction’s order directing in-service teachers to clear the TET examination. Teachers across the state will also stage demonstrations at district headquarters.

President of the State Government Teachers’ Organisation Upendra Kaushal said lakh of teachers who have been serving for 20-27 years were recruited without any TET requirement, and changing service conditions now is unfair. The organisation has demanded cancellation of the order and a review petition by the state government.

Protest against delayed recruitment

Earlier, on February 26, teachers protested against the prolonged delay in recruitment.

According to protesters, the Class 2 teacher recruitment process in Madhya Pradesh began in 2022, with the eligibility test held in 2023. The selection test was conducted in April 2025, and the selection list was released in September 2025, but appointments have not yet been made.