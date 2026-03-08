Bhopal News: 1.5 Lakh Teachers May Be Removed On Failing To Clear TET | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the basis of a Supreme Court order, the Directorate of Public Institution (DPI) of the School Education Department has made it mandatory for Primary and middle school teachers to clear the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) within the stipulated time limit of two years.

This order has created a flutter among 1.5 lakh teachers. If they fail to clear the TET exam and more than 5 years are left for their retirement, then the sword compulsory retirement or voluntary retirement will hang over their heads.

The DPI has made an order of the Supreme Court, passed on September 1,2025, as a base in this regard. The SC order states that “ In so far as in-service teachers recruited prior to enactment of the RTE Act and having more than 5 years to retire on superannuation are concerned, they shall be under an obligation to qualify the TET within two

years from the date in order to continue in service. If any of such teachers fail to qualify the TET within the time that we have allowed, they shall have to quit service.

They may be compulsorily retired and paid whatever terminal benefits they are entitled to Subjected to what we have said above, it is reiterated that those aspiring for appointment and those in service teachers aspiring for appointment by promotion must qualify the TET or else they would have no right of consideration of their candidature,”.

In the light of this SC order the DPI said that Eligibility Test of teachers of all categories of Primary and Middle level was a must and exams for them were likely in July and August.

Teachers of all categories of primary and middle level, who have not passed the eligibility test previously, will have to appear in the eligibility test.