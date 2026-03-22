Bhopal News: Primary And Secondary Teacher Aspirants To Protest On March 24 For Increase In The Number Of Posts | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 4,000 candidates for the Secondary Teacher (Varg-2) and Primary Teacher (Varg-3) recruitment exams in Madhya Pradesh will protest in the city on Tuesday, demanding an increase in the number of posts.

The total number of such candidates is around 20,000 in the state.

The candidates said that only a small number of posts had been announced for both recruitment drives, resulting in a large number of qualified candidates being deprived of selection.

The candidates said they had previously staged protests and sit-ins in Bhopal on multiple occasions regarding this issue but to no avail. Consequently, left with no option, they were compelled to return to Bhopal on March 24 to once again fight for their rights.

The candidates argued that despite a severe shortage of teachers in the state, the number of posts offered in these recruitment drives remained nominal.

According to data presented during the Budget Session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, out of a total of 289,005 sanctioned teaching posts in the state s School Education Department, only 174,419 teachers are currently employed, leaving approximately 115,678 posts vacant.