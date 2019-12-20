Protest turns violent in Jabalpur, curfew in four police stations

BHOPAL: Anti-CAA protest turned violent in Jabalpur on Friday, forcing administration to clamp curfew in four police stations. Internet services were suspended in Bhopal city for four hours and police were on high alert across the state.

Massive anti-CAA and NRC protests were held at almost every district headquarters after Friday prayers. The huge turnout of protesters violating Section 144 pointed towards failure of local intelligence.

Major gathering was reported at Bhopal, Sehore, Jabalpur, Damoh, Panna, districts of Baghelkhand, districts of Gwalior Chambal region like Datia, Shivpuri, and districts of Malwa and Nimar like Mandsaur and other places.

The protesters carried playcards, posters, sketches with slogans “we want freedom from CAA” “Freedom from NRC” and “Don’t divide us” among others.

At many places protesters raised slogans like ‘RSS Se Azadi’, ‘Hai Haq Hamara Azadi’, ‘Mahilaye Mange Azadi, Sooni Sadak Se Azadi’, ‘NRC Se Azadi’ and ‘CAA Se Azadi’.

Neither the police nor its intelligence wing made any attempt to foil the gathering. Section 144 was in place in almost all 52 districts barring Betul and Hoshangabad. Still protesters managed to gather at place of their choice across the state and submitted memorandum to the district administration protesting the new law.

Though police had heavy security arrangement in place at protest site, no one was arrested for defying Section 144.

Six cops were among injured as protest turned violence in Jabalpur. Protesters pelted stones on cops forcing administration to clamp curfew in Gohilpur, Adhartal, Hanuman Tal and in Kotwali police station. All schools, colleges, aganwadis and other offices have been closed for Saturday.

Finance minister Tarun Bhanot and social justice minister Lakhan Ghanghoria left for Jabalpur by special plane after violence. Both ministers belong to Jabalpur and were in Bhopal to attend the Winter Session of the Assembly.

DIG intelligence Manoj Sharma said, protesters submitted a memorandum to district administration and no rally was taken out in the state. He added that in Jabalpur the protest went viral. He said such protesters would be identified and booked. The DIG added that in Bhopal internet services were terminated for around four hours.