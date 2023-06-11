 Proposed Bhopal Master Plan: House Construction Costly In RG 4 Areas, Says Congress
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalProposed Bhopal Master Plan: House Construction Costly In RG 4 Areas, Says Congress

Proposed Bhopal Master Plan: House Construction Costly In RG 4 Areas, Says Congress

At the same time, nine times free FAR has been given in prime locations, where affluent people raise buildings.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 01:00 AM IST
article-image
Representative photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party has objected to proposed Bhopal Master Plan, alleging that government had suppressed poor and common people by limiting Floor Area Ratio (FAR) to 0.25 in RG 4 category area. At the same time, nine times free FAR has been given in prime locations, where affluent people raise buildings.

Talking to mediapersons here on Saturday, Congress MLA PC Sharma said new areas included in proposed new master plan are localities where plots are available at reasonable rate of Rs 400 to Rs 600 per square feet.

These areas have been called RG 4 areas in the master plan. In these areas, free FAR is mere 0.25. This means that if a person purchases plot measuring 800 square feet, then he can raise construction only in 200 square feet. For extra construction, he will need to purchase FAR and its cost will be half of the collectorate rate.

“In two other plans under master plan, free FAR is 1.25, which is one and a quarter of the plot. Here equal FAR can be purchased. This means the builder lobby can mint the money by increasing the height of the building by purchasing FAR in prime areas,” Sharma said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Now, Another Congress MLA Calls Hanuman A Tribal; BJP Leader Calls It 'Insult To God'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Wait For Metro Ride Gets Longer

Bhopal: Wait For Metro Ride Gets Longer

Bhopal: BJP’s Poll Preparations Fall Prey To Mismanagement

Bhopal: BJP’s Poll Preparations Fall Prey To Mismanagement

Bhopal: Ministers Caught In Controversy Over Land

Bhopal: Ministers Caught In Controversy Over Land

Bhopal: Traffic Gridlock In Karond As Devotees Cover 4 Km On Foot Following Shri Shiv Maha Puran By...

Bhopal: Traffic Gridlock In Karond As Devotees Cover 4 Km On Foot Following Shri Shiv Maha Puran By...

Proposed Bhopal Master Plan: House Construction Costly In RG 4 Areas, Says Congress

Proposed Bhopal Master Plan: House Construction Costly In RG 4 Areas, Says Congress