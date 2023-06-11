Proposed Bhopal Master Plan: House Construction Costly In RG 4 Areas, Says Congress

Representative photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party has objected to proposed Bhopal Master Plan, alleging that government had suppressed poor and common people by limiting Floor Area Ratio (FAR) to 0.25 in RG 4 category area. At the same time, nine times free FAR has been given in prime locations, where affluent people raise buildings.

Talking to mediapersons here on Saturday, Congress MLA PC Sharma said new areas included in proposed new master plan are localities where plots are available at reasonable rate of Rs 400 to Rs 600 per square feet.

These areas have been called RG 4 areas in the master plan. In these areas, free FAR is mere 0.25. This means that if a person purchases plot measuring 800 square feet, then he can raise construction only in 200 square feet. For extra construction, he will need to purchase FAR and its cost will be half of the collectorate rate.

“In two other plans under master plan, free FAR is 1.25, which is one and a quarter of the plot. Here equal FAR can be purchased. This means the builder lobby can mint the money by increasing the height of the building by purchasing FAR in prime areas,” Sharma said.