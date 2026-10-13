Project Cheetah Suffers Setback As Namibian Cheetah Aasha's 8-Month-Old Cub Found Dead In MP's Kuno; Autopsy Awaited | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another setback to the Project Cheetah, one of the five cubs born to Namibian cheetah Aasha was found dead in Kuno National Park on Monday. It was eight months old.

During monitoring, Aasha was seen along with four cubs. An extensive search was undertaken to locate the fifth missing cub. It was later found dead.

The cause of its death remains uncertain. The cause of death could be known only when the autopsy report is received.

With this, Kuno National Park is now left with 53 cheetahs, including 40 Indian-born cheetahs.

Out of these, 15 cheetahs are currently ranging freely in the wild, while four are in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary and two are inside the enclosure of Veerangana Durgawati Tiger Reserve in Sagar district.

The total cheetah population in India now stands at 59.