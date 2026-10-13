 Project Cheetah Suffers Setback As Namibian Cheetah Aasha's 8-Month-Old Cub Found Dead In MP's Kuno; Autopsy Awaited
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HomeBhopalProject Cheetah Suffers Setback As Namibian Cheetah Aasha's 8-Month-Old Cub Found Dead In MP's Kuno; Autopsy Awaited

Project Cheetah Suffers Setback As Namibian Cheetah Aasha's 8-Month-Old Cub Found Dead In MP's Kuno; Autopsy Awaited

An eight-month-old cub born to Namibian cheetah Aasha was found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Monday. Forest officials discovered the cub missing during routine monitoring and later located its body. The cause of death remains unknown pending autopsy. India's cheetah population now stands at 59 animals.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 12, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
Project Cheetah Suffers Setback As Namibian Cheetah Aasha's 8-Month-Old Cub Found Dead In MP's Kuno; Autopsy Awaited
Project Cheetah Suffers Setback As Namibian Cheetah Aasha's 8-Month-Old Cub Found Dead In MP's Kuno; Autopsy Awaited | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another setback to the Project Cheetah, one of the five cubs born to Namibian cheetah Aasha was found dead in Kuno National Park on Monday. It was eight months old.

During monitoring, Aasha was seen along with four cubs. An extensive search was undertaken to locate the fifth missing cub. It was later found dead.

The cause of its death remains uncertain. The cause of death could be known only when the autopsy report is received.

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With this, Kuno National Park is now left with 53 cheetahs, including 40 Indian-born cheetahs.

Out of these, 15 cheetahs are currently ranging freely in the wild, while four are in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary and two are inside the enclosure of Veerangana Durgawati Tiger Reserve in Sagar district.

The total cheetah population in India now stands at 59.

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