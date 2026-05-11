Project Cheetah: MP CM Mohan Yadav Releases Two More Female Cheetahs At Kuno National Park

Madhya Pradesh Becomes ‘Cheetah State’ as Two More Cheetahs Enter Wild at Kuno |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav released two more female cheetahs into the open forest at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district on Monday.

The move marked another milestone under Madhya Pradesh's ambitious ‘Project Cheetah’.

CM Yadav opened the gates of the large enclosure, following which the cheetahs sprinted into the forest. Staff members, forest officials and locals were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that the land of Madhya Pradesh has accepted cheetahs as part of its family. He stated that ‘Project Cheetah’, launched under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is now emerging as a global example of successful wildlife restoration.

He said the dream of reintroducing cheetahs in India is gradually becoming a reality and Madhya Pradesh continues to set new benchmarks in wildlife conservation.

The Chief Minister said cheetahs brought from Namibia, South Africa, and Botswana are now adapting well to Indian climatic conditions. According to him, the total number of cheetahs in the country has now reached 57, including 54 in Kuno National Park and three in Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary.

He described the achievement as not only a major step in wildlife conservation but also an important effort towards strengthening biodiversity and the ecosystem.

Dr Mohan Yadav said the cheetahs are now roaming freely in open forests and are even reaching parts of the Chambal region and neighbouring Rajasthan. He added that Madhya Pradesh is gaining a new identity as the “Cheetah State” of India.

The Chief Minister also praised the forest department, veterinary teams, local villagers, and all staff associated with the project for their dedicated efforts in making the mission successful.

It is worth mentioning that nine new cheetahs were brought to Kuno from Botswana in February 2026, including six females and three males. After completing quarantine and adaptation procedures, two of the female cheetahs have now been released into the wild.

Wildlife experts believe the Botswana cheetahs have introduced greater genetic diversity, which will help establish a healthy and sustainable cheetah population in Kuno.

According to wildlife experts, preparations are also underway to rehabilitate cheetahs in Gandhi Sagar and Nauradehi wildlife sanctuaries in the coming years.

The main objective of ‘Project Cheetah’ is to re-establish the extinct cheetah species in India and prepare them to hunt and roam freely in their natural habitat once again.