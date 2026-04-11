Female Cheetah Gives Birth To Four Cubs In Kuno National Park; Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Express Joy Via X Post

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-month-old Indian-origin female Cheetah, born to Cheetah Gamini, has given birth to four cubs at Kuno National Park on Saturday.

Officials said it is also the first successful delivery by an Indian-origin female cheetah under the project.

According to forest department officials, the female cheetah had been living in the open forest for more than a year and had adapted well to the natural surroundings.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav also shared a post on social media expressing happiness over the achievement. He congratulated the forest department team and other staff members involved in the project.

He called it a historic moment for India’s cheetah conservation programme after female cheetah gave birth to four cubs in the wild at Kuno National Park.

He congratulated forest officials, veterinarians and field staff for their efforts in the success.

Check out his X post below :

Kuno milestone moment 🐾



A historic moment unfolds at Kuno National Park as an Indian-born female Cheetah of Gamini, aged 25 months, has given birth to four cubs in the wild—marking a major milestone in India’s cheetah conservation journey.



Having been in the wild for over a… pic.twitter.com/ABjDfxiJua — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) April 11, 2026

According to information, the birth of the cubs in the wild is being considered a positive sign that the environment of Kuno National Park has become suitable for cheetahs.

Forest officials believe this development shows that the animals are slowly adjusting to the habitat.

Chief Conservator of Forests Uttam Kumar Sharma confirmed the development and said it is a big step towards the main goal of the project, which is to establish cheetahs in natural conditions and ensure their breeding in the wild.

Wildlife experts said the success is the result of the continuous efforts of forest officers, veterinarians, and field staff working at the park. They believe the birth of the cubs will strengthen the cheetah conservation programme in India and raise hopes for an increase in the cheetah population in the future.

This is being seen as an important achievement for India’s cheetah reintroduction programme. Since the project began in 2022, this is the first time a cheetah has given birth to cubs in a natural forest environment in the country.