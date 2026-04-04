 MP News: Cheetah KGP-1 Returns To Kuno After 25 Days; Now Released With Radio Collar-- VIDEO
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MP News: Cheetah KGP-1 Returns To Kuno After 25 Days; Now Released With Radio Collar-- VIDEO

A cheetah named KGP-1, which had left Kuno National Park, reached Ghati Gaon forests in Gwalior after 25 days. Fitted with a radio collar, it had previously spent three months in Gwalior. The Kuno team is tracking its movements, while an eight-member team monitors it and local residents have been alerted.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 04, 2026, 02:10 PM IST
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MP News: Cheetah KGP-1 Back In Gwalior After 25 Days, Released To Kuno With Radio Collar -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A cheetah named KGP-1, which had left Kuno National Park, has reached the forests of Ghati Gaon in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior after about 25 days. 

Following confirmation, the Gwalior Forest Department and Kuno team became active to ensure safety.

The cheetah has been fitted with a radio collar, and had previously spent around 3 months in the Gwalior forest before returning to Kuno. 

After about 8 days in Kuno’s forests, it moved continuously and has now reached the Aron forests in Ghati Gaon via Shivpuri.

Using a special antenna, the Kuno team is tracking the cheetah’s every movement. 

Currently, it is roaming in the Aron forests, and an eight-member team - four from Gwalior Forest Department and four from Kuno - is monitoring it closely. 

Local residents have also been alerted to prevent any untoward incidents.

Did you know about Cheetah KP-2? 

Cheetah KP-2, another big cat from Kuno National Park, had crossed the boundaries of the sanctuary and had been roaming in Rajasthan for 55 days.

It finally returned to Kuno March 28. After that it was tranquilized for a health check-up and was released back into the Kuno Reserve on Friday.

KP-2 had spent the first 45 days in Baran district and roamed Kota district for the remaining 10 days. Its entry into a residential area had raised safety concerns, prompting officials from the Kuno Sanctuary to bring it back.

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Cheetah KP-2 Returns To Kuno National Park After 55-Day Rajasthan Odyssey Spanning Baran And Kota...
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Cheetah population rises to 48

Notably, Kuno National Park welcomed 9 cheetahs from Botswana recently on February 28. 

This raised the state’s wild cheetah population to 48. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav released them into quarantine enclosures after their 7,000 km journey. 

Out of 9 Cheetahs, 6 are female and 3 are male.

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MP News: Cheetah Jwala Gives Birth To 5 Cubs At Kuno National Park; India’s Total Reaches 53 --...
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