MP News: Cheetah KGP-1 Returns To Kuno After 25 Days; Now Released With Radio Collar-- VIDEO

MP News: Cheetah KGP-1 Back In Gwalior After 25 Days, Released To Kuno With Radio Collar -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A cheetah named KGP-1, which had left Kuno National Park, has reached the forests of Ghati Gaon in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior after about 25 days.

Following confirmation, the Gwalior Forest Department and Kuno team became active to ensure safety.

The cheetah has been fitted with a radio collar, and had previously spent around 3 months in the Gwalior forest before returning to Kuno.

After about 8 days in Kuno’s forests, it moved continuously and has now reached the Aron forests in Ghati Gaon via Shivpuri.

Using a special antenna, the Kuno team is tracking the cheetah’s every movement.

Currently, it is roaming in the Aron forests, and an eight-member team - four from Gwalior Forest Department and four from Kuno - is monitoring it closely.

Local residents have also been alerted to prevent any untoward incidents.

#WATCH | Cheetah KGP-1 From Kuno Park Released Into Forests Of Ghati Gaon Of Gwalior With Radio Collar #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #Cheetah pic.twitter.com/n4PUrunAft — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 4, 2026

Did you know about Cheetah KP-2?

Cheetah KP-2, another big cat from Kuno National Park, had crossed the boundaries of the sanctuary and had been roaming in Rajasthan for 55 days.

It finally returned to Kuno March 28. After that it was tranquilized for a health check-up and was released back into the Kuno Reserve on Friday.

KP-2 had spent the first 45 days in Baran district and roamed Kota district for the remaining 10 days. Its entry into a residential area had raised safety concerns, prompting officials from the Kuno Sanctuary to bring it back.

Cheetah population rises to 48

Notably, Kuno National Park welcomed 9 cheetahs from Botswana recently on February 28.

This raised the state’s wild cheetah population to 48. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav released them into quarantine enclosures after their 7,000 km journey.

Out of 9 Cheetahs, 6 are female and 3 are male.