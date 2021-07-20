Prize money for state sports awards doubled in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh sports ministry on Tuesday doubled the prize money for the state sports awards, ahead of Tokyo Olympics to encourage players in the state. The recipients of Eklavya award will now receive Rs 1 lakh in comparison to the earlier award amount Rs 50,000. The prize money for Vikram award, Vishwamitra award, Late Prabhash Joshi award and Lifetime Achievement award has now become Rs 2 lakh each.

Earlier, they were given Rs 1 lakh as the cash prize in correspondence to the award.

Minister of sports and youth welfare, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, has recommended the doubling of the prize money to bring out the best from the sportspersons.

The recipients of the state sports awards also get benefit in their appointment in government jobs on the state level.

The sports department has been working to improve infrastructure even in the remote areas.

Two of the players from Madhya Pradesh have joined the 128-member national delegation to Tokyo Olympics. The state has hopes riding on shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and hockey player Vivek Sagar who will represent India at Olympics.