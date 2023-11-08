 Priyanka Is Slapping Failures Of Cong Ruled States On MP, Says CM Shivraj
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 12:11 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi used to come to Madhya Pradesh to tell the lies. The failures of Congress ruled states are slapped on Madhya Pradesh.

He made an aforesaid claim during the public rallies held in support of party candidates in eight Assembly seats including Tendukheda, Gotegaon, Amarwada, Naryavli, Silwani, Sanchi on Tuesday. He also conducted road show in Sagar and Raisen and sought votes for party candidates.

He exhorted the people not to fall into the illusion of Congress and should support the BJP candidate for the all-round development. Taking on Congress, he said Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath are getting clothes of each other torn out.

In Tendukheda, he said Congress candidates are rich while BJP candidates are poor. Hence people should also support the party candidate financially.

