Priority Will Be Given To First-Time MLAs To Raise Questions In Assembly: Speaker

Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar has said that feedback will be collected from the first-time MLAs regarding the two-day 'Prabodhan Programme' and if deemed necessary, another training session will be organized specifically for them. Tomar was speaking at the second day of the ‘orientation programme’ of the 69 legislators being organised at State Assembly auditorium on Wednesday. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, and other senior legislators shared their views and gave tips to the first-time MLAs during the two-day orientation programme.

“The Budget Session of the Assembly is set to commence from February 7, and during the Zero Hour, priority will be given to first-time MLAs to present their questions before the House,” said the Speaker. Former deputy speaker and MLA Rajendra Kumar Singh shared details about budget preparations.

He told the newly elected legislators that the budget is extremely vital for the state economy as it helps the government in planning and controlling its financial affairs. The government also brings supplementary budgets and also the vote accounts. The Speaker fixes the days to hold discussion on the budget, said the Congress MLA .

Former speaker and MLA Sitasaran Sharma shared details of the ‘question hour’. The questions raised in the House shows, ‘how is the government is working’.

He spoke about ‘starred and unstarred questions’, and the procedure of putting up the question in the assembly. He also informed about the ‘half-an-hour discussion’ during which a member with the permission of the chair may raise a discussion on a matter of sufficient public importance. The concluding session was also addressed by the legislative affairs minister Kailash Vijayvergiya.