Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Gaushala With Bio-CNG Plant, Launches Other Projects In Bhopal & Gwalior

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Lal Tipara Gaushala with Bio-CNG plant in Gwalior and launched various development projects of Rs 685 crore in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday.

The 'gaushala', or cow shelter, with the Bio-CNG plant that can produce three tonnes of natural gas per day using 100 tonnes of cow dung, has been set up in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), an official said.

It is India's first modern and self-reliant gaushala, he said.

The plant will also produce 20 tonnes of high-quality organic manure, the official said, adding the IOC will assist in the operation and maintenance of the plant.

The gaushala was developed at a cost of Rs 32 crore from the corporate social responsibility fund of the IOC, and an additional one hectare of land has been reserved for its expansion, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the inauguration programme from Bhopal via video conference.