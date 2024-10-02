 Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Gaushala With Bio-CNG Plant, Launches Other Projects In Bhopal & Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPrime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Gaushala With Bio-CNG Plant, Launches Other Projects In Bhopal & Gwalior

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Gaushala With Bio-CNG Plant, Launches Other Projects In Bhopal & Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the inauguration programme from Bhopal via video conference.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Lal Tipara Gaushala with Bio-CNG plant in Gwalior and launched various development projects of Rs 685 crore in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday.

Read Also
MP Updates: Newly Appointed Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Didn't Join For Pitrapaksh, To Take Charge...
article-image

The 'gaushala', or cow shelter, with the Bio-CNG plant that can produce three tonnes of natural gas per day using 100 tonnes of cow dung, has been set up in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), an official said.

It is India's first modern and self-reliant gaushala, he said.

The plant will also produce 20 tonnes of high-quality organic manure, the official said, adding the IOC will assist in the operation and maintenance of the plant.

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru: Video Shows BMTC Conductor Thrashing Passenger After Heated Argument On Moving Bus In Shivaji Nagar
Bengaluru: Video Shows BMTC Conductor Thrashing Passenger After Heated Argument On Moving Bus In Shivaji Nagar
'Jaya Ji Ke Sath Kaunse Actor Se Aap Jealous Hote Thhe': Aamir Khan's Question To Amitabh Bachchan On KBC 16 Leaves Actor Speechless
'Jaya Ji Ke Sath Kaunse Actor Se Aap Jealous Hote Thhe': Aamir Khan's Question To Amitabh Bachchan On KBC 16 Leaves Actor Speechless
Tina Ahuja Shares Health Update On Father Govinda After His Bullet Injury: 'Unko Prayer Mein Rakhiye' (VIDEO)
Tina Ahuja Shares Health Update On Father Govinda After His Bullet Injury: 'Unko Prayer Mein Rakhiye' (VIDEO)
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Arrest UP-Based Criminals In Nallasopara, Seize Country-Made Pistol And Live Cartridges
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Arrest UP-Based Criminals In Nallasopara, Seize Country-Made Pistol And Live Cartridges
Read Also
MP October 2 Weather Updates: 19 Districts To Witness Light Rains & Thunder Including Indore,...
article-image

The gaushala was developed at a cost of Rs 32 crore from the corporate social responsibility fund of the IOC, and an additional one hectare of land has been reserved for its expansion, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the inauguration programme from Bhopal via video conference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Gaushala With Bio-CNG Plant, Launches Other Projects In...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Gaushala With Bio-CNG Plant, Launches Other Projects In...

Madhya Pradesh Woman Elopes With 'Dewar' In Desire Of Good Looking Baby; Tells Hubby 'He Is More...

Madhya Pradesh Woman Elopes With 'Dewar' In Desire Of Good Looking Baby; Tells Hubby 'He Is More...

IAS Officer Niyaz Khan To Drop Last Name In His Upcoming Novels Cites 'Islamophobia'

IAS Officer Niyaz Khan To Drop Last Name In His Upcoming Novels Cites 'Islamophobia'

India & Bangladesh Cricket Teams Reach Gwalior Ahead Of T-20 Match; Security Tightened Amid Threats...

India & Bangladesh Cricket Teams Reach Gwalior Ahead Of T-20 Match; Security Tightened Amid Threats...

Liquor Trader Caught Selling Alcohol Behind Closed Shutters On Dry Day In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur;...

Liquor Trader Caught Selling Alcohol Behind Closed Shutters On Dry Day In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur;...