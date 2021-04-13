Pressure on Indore, Bhopal for lack of facilities in district hospitals

BHOPAL: The pressure of patients has increased on the hospitals in Bhopal and those in Indore because of mismanagement in the district hospitals.

At present, there are nearly 51 hospitals — including government and private ones in Bhopal — where patients are being treated. There are 5,438 patients in Bhopal and 7,917in Indore. A large number of patients from Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, Betul, Hoshangabad and Itarsi have been admitted to the hospitals in Bhopal. Similarly, many patients from Mandsaur, Ratlam, Devas, Neemuch, Badwani, Khandwa, Khargon and from other areas are undergoing treatment in the hospitals in Indore.

The main reason for such large number of patients being treated in Indore and Bhopal is that the facilities in hospitals in the nearby districts, from where patients are coming, are in poor state. If the conditions of any patients deteriorate in the district hospitals around Bhopal, they are immediately rushed to the state capital.

The doctors at the district hospital are scared of providing even preliminary treatment to the patients. Apart from that, some people are admitting patients straightaway to the hospitals in the state capital. The medical facilities in private as well as in government hospitals in the state capital have gone for a toss, since the patients are being brought to Bhopal.