Madhya Pradesh: Now, oxygen-carrying vehicles to get the status of ambulance

BHOPAL: Now, for the coming one year, the vehicles involved in transportation of oxygen to the hospitals will be equivalent to ambulances. The state government issued the orders on Monday. The rising number of corona cases and increasing use of oxygen in hospitals has created problems for the government.

The state government, by invoking the Crisis Management Act, 2005, decided to provide the necessary and effective management to control the disaster and to take certain measures at the government level to contain the outbreak of Covid-19.

The state government wanted to ensure easy availability of oxygen in the hospitals for timely treatment of corona patients. It was decided that vehicles carrying oxygen for medical purposes shall be treated at par with ambulance for a period of one year from the date of notification.