Presser Pressure: Tulsi Silawat, Shankar Lalwani in spot over Vikas Dubey encounter ‘bytes’

Indore: Minister Tulsiram Silawat and Indore MP Shankar Lalwani found themselves in a tight spot over their statements regarding encounter of Uttar Pradesh history-sheeter Vikas Dubey who was killed in an encounter on Friday.

While Silawat faced heat and criticism over distortion of his statement to media, Lalwani had to face embarrassment as he forgot the initial name of the dreaded criminal while talking to newsmen.

After news regarding Dubey whose men killed eight cops spread like wildfire, Silawat convened a press conference wherein he, replying to a query, stated that killing of Dubey, who is blot, is an inspiration to society and governments owe this to society. He mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in his statement.

But the statement was allegedly distorted and the tampered version was posted on social media. The distorted statement implied that he was referring Modi, Chouhan and Yogi as blot in society!