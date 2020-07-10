Watch: Arnab Goswami's 'where is the encounter' video goes viral after Vikas Dubey's death

Mocking Arnab, one Twitter user wrote, “His bosses obviously don’t consider him important enough to keep him in the loop.”

Meanwhile another commented, “The times are so concerning so much so that i end up watching 'Just for laugh gags ' in them.”

Actor-comedian Vir Das shared the video and wrote, “The suddenness of the irony.”

Actress Shruti Seth wrote, “Oh no! He’s not going to take this well”

“Waiting for tonight when he blames the encounter on the same forces predicting the encounter,” added Mukta Arts MD Rahul Puri.

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed on Friday morning after being critically injured in an alleged shootout with STF officials. He was shot when he reportedly tried to flee, following a road accident in which the vehicle he was travelling in overturned.

Dubey was taken to the emergency ward of the Hallett Hospital in blood-soaked condition.

SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar said that the doctors have confirmed the death of Vikas Dubey.

As media persons converged at the hospital, the gates were closed and STF officials refused to comment on the developments.