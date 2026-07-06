Premature Newborn Dies 3 Days After Being Born At Vidisha Hospital Gate; Family Allege Negligence -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 7-month premature newborn baby, who was born at the district hospital gate allegedly due to negligence of medical staff, died on Sunday evening.

The tragedy occurred three days after being born at the gate of the district hospital’s maternity ward in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district.

What was the matter?

A woman allegedly gave birth to a premature baby at the main gate of the district hospital in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, on July 5.

Her family claimed she did not receive timely medical care despite being admitted hours earlier.

A video from the hospital had gone viral on social media, showing a hospital staff member cleaning blood from the floor near the main gate after the delivery.

Baby weighed 1.2 kg

The baby weighed only 1.2 kg at the time of birth and was immediately admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), where doctors tried to save him. Despite treatment, the infant could not survive.

Mother uninformed about baby's death

The newborn’s mother, Sukhdevi Yadav, is still in critical condition and is undergoing treatment in the hospital’s ICU. Doctors have not informed her about the death of the baby due to her serious health condition.

Family members said they will perform the last rites of the newborn in their village after relatives gather.

After the baby’s death, Youth Congress officials visited the district hospital and questioned doctors about the case.

Congress leader Sumit Pal alleged that the hospital gave different versions of the child’s condition and claimed that negligence in the early stage may have led to the death of the newborn.

According to initial reports, Sukhdevi Yadav went into labour on the night of July 2 at the maternity ward of the district hospital in Sironj tehsil.

It is alleged that due to misbehaviour by hospital staff, she had to move outside the labour room area, where she delivered the baby at the hospital gate.

Following the incident, a preliminary inquiry was conducted. Notices have been issued to the doctor and nurse on duty, and two security guards have been removed from their posts.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the matter.