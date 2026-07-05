Pregnant Woman Delivers Premature Baby At Hospital Gate In MP's Vidisha; Family Alleges Medical Negligence-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A pregnant woman allegedly gave birth to a premature baby at the main gate of the District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha.

Her family claimed she did not receive timely medical care despite being admitted hours earlier.

A video from the hospital has gone viral on social media, showing a hospital staff member cleaning blood from the floor near the hospital's main gate after the delivery.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the newborn was shifted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and is said to be in critical condition. The hospital administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

According to the family, Sukhvati Bai, a resident of Sahastabad village in Sironj tehsil, was referred from Sironj Civil Hospital and reached the Vidisha District Hospital at around 1 pm on Thursday.

अस्पताल की बड़ी लापरवाही ने इंसानियत को शर्मसार कर दिया।

मध्य प्रदेश के विदिशा जिला अस्पताल में प्रसव पीड़ा से तड़प रही महिला ने कथित तौर पर अस्पताल के फर्श पर ही बच्चे को जन्म दे दिया। घटना के बाद अस्पताल की व्यवस्थाओं पर गंभीर सवाल उठ रहे हैं। मामले का वीडियो सामने आने के बाद… pic.twitter.com/JCfk8zCM8a — DA NEWS PLUS (@press98783) July 4, 2026

She was seven months pregnant and was suffering from heavy bleeding and high blood pressure.

Her relatives said she was admitted to the hospital and given medicines and intravenous fluids. However, they alleged that doctors and staff did not properly monitor her condition. They also claimed that attendants were asked to leave the ward and were not informed about her health.

At around 9:40 pm, the woman developed severe labour pain. While her family was taking her out of the ward, she delivered the baby at the hospital's main gate.

The family alleged that no doctor, nurse or midwife reached the spot immediately after the delivery. They claimed the newborn remained unattended for several minutes before hospital staff shifted the baby to the NICU for treatment.

The incident led to protests by the woman's relatives and others present at the hospital. After receiving information about the situation, police reached the hospital and brought the situation under control.

Hospital officials said an inquiry has been ordered to find out what happened. The Civil Surgeon said the woman was admitted soon after she arrived at the hospital and assured that strict action would be taken if any doctor, nurse or staff member is found negligent.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar criticised the incident, calling it a serious failure of the state's healthcare system. He said the lack of timely medical attention put the lives of both the mother and the newborn at risk and demanded strict action against those responsible.