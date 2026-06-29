Pregnant Woman Suffers Miscarriage After Alleged Assault Over Land Dispute In Jabalpur, Disturbing VIDEO Surfaces | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A pregnant woman allegedly suffered a miscarriage after being assaulted over a land dispute in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Majhauli police station area of Jabalpur, where the woman claimed she was brutally attacked by her relatives during a land dispute.

The incident is said to have taken place on June 13; however, a video of her being assaulted and crying in pain surfaced on social media on Monday.

VIDEO:

MP: Pregnant Woman Suffers Miscarriage After Alleged Ass*ult Over Land Dispute In Jabalpur, Disturbing Video Surfaces#MadhyaPradesh #Jabalpur #IndiaNews #MPNews pic.twitter.com/q4nrpwXnOb — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 29, 2026

According to the complaint, the woman was involved in a long-standing property dispute with her maternal uncle’s family.

On the day of the incident, a heated argument reportedly broke out again, which escalated into physical violence.

The woman alleges that during the fight, her aunt held her arms while her cousin, identified as Durgesh Sahu, kicked her in the stomach. She claims this led to severe injuries and the loss of her unborn child.

Following the incident, the woman was first taken to a local health centre in critical condition and later referred to Jabalpur Medical College, where she remained admitted for around 13 days. Doctors treated her for serious injuries before she was discharged on June 25.

A video of the woman lying in pain after the alleged assault has also surfaced, in which she can be seen crying out due to severe discomfort.

After being discharged from hospital, the woman reached the Superintendent of Police (SP) office on Monday and submitted a written complaint seeking justice. She also recorded her statement before Additional SP Anju Beniwal.

Police officials said an FIR has already been registered at Majhauli police station in connection with the case.

They added that the matter is under investigation and the allegations regarding the death of the unborn child will be verified based on medical reports and other evidence.

Officials assured that strict legal action will be taken against those found responsible after the investigation is completed.