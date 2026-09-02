Pregnant Woman Carrying Twins Dies In MP’s Mandla; Family Alleges 108 Ambulance Delay

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A pregnant woman carrying twins died after her health suddenly worsened in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Salaiya village under the Bijadandi police station area of Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district. Her family has alleged that they could not get a 108 ambulance and had to take her to the hospital in a private vehicle.

According to her husband, Pritam Nareti, his wife suddenly fell ill on Tuesday. He said he called the 108 ambulance service, but was allegedly told that an ambulance was not available and that they should arrange their own vehicle.

The family then took the woman to the Community Health Centre in Bijadandi in a private vehicle. Her husband said the poor road condition caused a delay in reaching the hospital.

Medical Officer Dr Akshay Hardaha said the family reached the hospital at around 5:10 pm. During the examination, doctors found that the woman had already died. There was also no heartbeat or breathing in either of the two unborn babies.

The doctor said the woman had sickle cell disease and was receiving regular treatment. She had earlier been referred to the District Hospital in Mandla and Medical College in Jabalpur from time to time. An ultrasound had confirmed that she was carrying twins.

After her death, the family expressed anger at the hospital over the alleged unavailability of the 108 ambulance. A tehsildar, police station in-charge and other officials reached the hospital after being informed about the incident and spoke to the family.

Police have been informed about the case. The woman's body will be sent for post-mortem. The exact cause of death and the facts related to the alleged delay in getting a 108 ambulance will be clear after the post-mortem report and further inquiry.