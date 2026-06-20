Pre-Monsoon Showers Bring Relief In MP, Monsoon Delayed Till June 25 -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain turned the weather pleasant in Bhopal, Indore and Dhar districts on Saturday afternoon.

Madhya Pradesh is witnessing strong pre-monsoon activity, bringing rain and thunderstorms across several districts. However, the residents are still waiting for the full-fledged monsoon to hit the state.

On Saturday, The weather department issued an alert for heavy rain and strong winds in Vidisha, Rajgarh, Guna, and Raisen, where wind speeds may reach up to 60 kmph.

Rain is also likely in Sehore, Dewas, Shajapur, Ashok Nagar, Dindori, Anuppur, and Shahdol later in the day.

In the last 24 hours, 29 districts recorded rain, ranging from light showers to heavy rainfall. Shivpuri reported the highest wind speed at 46 kmph, while Bhopal and Gwalior recorded winds of 43 kmph.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is expected to enter Madhya Pradesh around June 25, around 8 to 10 days later than usual. Normally, the monsoon reaches the state by June 15.

Due to the delay, the state has recorded 44% less rainfall this June so far. Eastern Madhya Pradesh has seen a 65% rainfall deficit, while western parts have recorded 27% less rain.

Out of 55 districts, 45 are currently facing below-normal rainfall. However, Bhopal remains in a better position, recording 62% more rainfall than normal so far.

Monsoon gets delayed

The monsoon’s progress has slowed due to five major weather systems. Moisture-carrying winds from the Arabian Sea have weakened, reducing rainfall activity.

The winds coming from the Arabian Sea are weak, so less moisture is reaching Maharashtra and nearby areas.

The winds that cross the equator, which usually make the monsoon stronger, are also weak and losing moisture.

At the same time, no strong low-pressure system has formed in the Arabian Sea or Bay of Bengal.

Also, the MJO (Madden-Julian Oscillation), which helps bring rain clouds to India, is weak, slowing down the monsoon further.