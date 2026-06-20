Madhya Pradesh June 20, 2026, Weather Update: Monsoon Delayed By 8 -10 Days; Rainfall Deficit Reaches 44% Across State | ANANDSHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The southwest monsoon is likely to enter Madhya Pradesh 8 - 10 days later than usual this year.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is expected to reach the state around June 25. Until then, pre-monsoon activity, including thunderstorms and rain, will continue across several districts.

Weather expected on Saturday

On Saturday, a thunderstorm and rain alert was issued for 38 districts, including Bhopal and Indore.

Strong Thunderstorms & Rain: An Orange Alert for strong thunderstorms has been issued for Agar Malwa and Sehore districts.

Rain, Thunder & Lightning: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Hot Weather: Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Dhar and Khargone.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What to meteorologists say?

Weather experts said the monsoon, which normally enters Madhya Pradesh around June 15, has shown no signs of arrival even by June 20.

It has remained stalled over Telangana since June 8. If it advances in the next few days and gains speed, it could reach the state by June 25.

The delay has significantly affected June rainfall figures. Madhya Pradesh has recorded 44 per cent less rainfall than normal so far this month.

The situation is more severe in the eastern region, where 24 districts across the Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol and Sagar divisions have received 65 per cent less rainfall than usual.

In the western divisions of Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal and Narmadapuram, rainfall is 27 per cent below normal. Out of the state's 55 districts, 45 have reported below-normal rainfall.

Bhopal remains the best-performing district in terms of rainfall, recording 62 per cent more rain than normal.

The city has received around 4 inches of rainfall so far against the usual 2.5 inches. Meanwhile, Alirajpur is the only district in the state where no rainfall has been recorded this season.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather in next 2 days

June 21

Strong Thunderstorms & Rain: Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Betul, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Datia, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Hot Weather: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sagar, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Narmadapuram, Harda, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Ujjain, Ratlam, Neemuch and Mandsaur.

June 22

Thunderstorms & Rain: Jabalpur, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Dindori, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Damoh, Maihar, Singrauli, Sidhi, Mauganj, Rewa, Satna, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Severe Heat: Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Sagar, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Harda, Sehore, Bhopal, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Dewas, Indore, Ujjain, Agar Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ratlam.