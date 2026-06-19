Seeing Global Scenario, Government Asks Departments To Exercise Austerity Measures | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of a challenging global situation, the state government has asked all government offices to exercise austerity measures on Friday. The government suggested reducing unnecessary travel and expenditure as well.

Apart from this, the government instructed that organising departmental meetings, workshops, training programmes and seminars should be done as much as possible through video conferencing or in hybrid mode.

The directives issued by the General Administrative Department stress encouraging officers and employees to use public transport, carpooling and electric vehicles.

The work-in-charge secretary will sanction outside-state voyages of subordinates only in urgent situations. Moreover, the outside-state tour of a work-in-charge secretary will be sanctioned only after the approval of the Chief Secretary.

Agriculture, horticulture and allied departments have been instructed to promote natural farming and the balanced use of chemical fertilisers by running campaigns.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has been asked to expedite the expansion work of piped natural gas. It has also been instructed to identify duplicate and ineligible connections of Pradhanmantri Scheme and LPG and to redress them.

The construction departments have been asked to use environment-friendly material and to popularise such material among the masses.

Along with the judicious use of electricity, all government departments have been asked to install rooftop solar systems under the free electricity scheme of PM Suryaghar Yojana.

The Public Works Department has been directed to conduct a Mera Bharat Mera Yogdan-like campaign to inspire people to save energy, conserve the environment and ensure the judicious use of resources.

The Tourism Department has been instructed to inspire NRIs to spend holidays in the state and "Dekho Apna Desh".

In this regard, it has been asked to take the help of "Friends of MP" and other such associations.

The Mining Department has been asked to give prompt permissions and lease approvals for critical minerals such as Lithium, cobalt, rare earth and coal so that dependency on imports could be reduced in this regard.