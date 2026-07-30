Prayagraj–Tirunelveli Weekly Special Train To Halt At Satna, Katni, Jabalpur & Itarsi In Madhya Pradesh

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To facilitate rail passengers and meet travel demand, the railway administration is operating the 04171/04172 Prayagraj Junction–Tirunelveli Junction–Prayagraj Junction weekly special train.

It has been decided to run this special train for four trips each way: from Prayagraj Junction between August 1 and August 22, 2026, and from Tirunelveli Junction between August 3 and August 24, 2026. En route to its destination, the train will halt at Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, and Itarsi stations within the West Central Railway zone.

Prayagraj Junction–Tirunelveli Junction–Prayagraj Junction Weekly Special Train (4 Trips Each Way)

Train No. 04171 (Prayagraj Junction–Tirunelveli Junction Weekly Special) will depart from Prayagraj Junction every Saturday at 10:20 AM. It will arrive at Satna at 1:30 PM, Katni at 3:00 PM, Jabalpur at 4:40 PM, and Itarsi at 9:25 PM, eventually reaching Tirunelveli Junction at 1:15 PM on Monday (the third day) via the scheduled route.

Train No. 04172 (Tirunelveli Junction–Prayagraj Junction Weekly Special) will depart from Tirunelveli Junction every Monday at 11:30 PM. Traveling via the scheduled route, it will reach Itarsi at 3:05 PM, Jabalpur at 6:05 PM, Katni at 7:40 PM, and Satna at 9:00 PM on the third day, finally arriving at Prayagraj Junction at 3:30 AM on Thursday (the fourth day).

Stoppage stations: Manikpur, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi Junction, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Ramagundam, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada Junction, Tenali Junction, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur Junction, Renigunta Junction, Katpadi Junction, Jolarpettai Junction, Salem Junction, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai Junction, Virudhunagar Junction, Sattur, and Kovilpatti.