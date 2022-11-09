e-Paper Get App
Pradhan Mantri Awas Gramin, Gram Sadak Yojana: MP is star performer in country

He was reviewing the departmental works at the office of the Commissioner Development at Vindhyachal Bhawan on Wednesday

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 11:08 PM IST
article-image
Additional Chief Secretary Panchayat and Rural Development Malay Srivastava inspected the office of the Development Commissioner in Bhopal | FP Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Chief Secretary, Panchayat and Rural Development Malay Srivastava, has said that Madhya Pradesh is a star performer in rural development schemes.

It is leading in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin, Gram Sadak Yojana, State Rural Livelihood Mission in the country. The departmental officers work with dedication. He is also the Commissioner, Development.

He was reviewing the departmental works at the office of the Commissioner Development at Vindhyachal Bhawan on Wednesday. He said that 100% benefit of departmental schemes should be ensured to all the eligible beneficiaries under Chief Minister's Public Service Campaign within time limit.

Chief Executive Officer, Rural Road Development Authority, Tanvi Sundriyal and Chief Executive Officer, Rural Livelihood Mission, Lalit Mohan Belwal were present.

article-image

