Potholes, Dust Plague Mahoba And Panna Roads For 3 Months; Commuters Face Accident Risks In MP's Chhatarpur | FP photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Commuters in Chhatarpur are facing mounting difficulties as pothole-ridden roads and clouds of dust disrupt traffic on major routes, particularly Mahoba Road and Panna Road.

Residents allege that authorities and the construction agency have failed to initiate repairs despite the monsoon season ending.

The two busy roads have reportedly remained in a dilapidated condition for over three months, posing risks to motorists and damaging vehicles.

Dust kicked up by passing vehicles reduces visibility, increasing the possibility of accidents.

Local motorist Ravi Anuragi said driving had become difficult because of the dust, which obscures visibility for vehicles following behind. He also highlighted the financial burden on vehicle owners due to damage caused by potholes.

Another regular commuter Ankit Khatik said navigating the damaged stretches had become increasingly challenging, with vehicles at risk of losing control and overturning.