 Potholes, Dust Plague Mahoba And Panna Roads For 3 Months; Commuters Face Accident Risks In MP's Chhatarpur
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Potholes, Dust Plague Mahoba And Panna Roads For 3 Months; Commuters Face Accident Risks In MP's Chhatarpur

Commuters in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur are struggling with potholes and heavy dust on Mahoba Road and Panna Road. Residents allege repairs have remained pending for over three months despite the monsoon ending. Motorists complain of poor visibility, vehicle damage and increasing accident risks, demanding immediate action from authorities concerned.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 09:31 AM IST
Potholes, Dust Plague Mahoba And Panna Roads For 3 Months; Commuters Face Accident Risks In MP's Chhatarpur
Potholes, Dust Plague Mahoba And Panna Roads For 3 Months; Commuters Face Accident Risks In MP's Chhatarpur | FP photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Commuters in Chhatarpur are facing mounting difficulties as pothole-ridden roads and clouds of dust disrupt traffic on major routes, particularly Mahoba Road and Panna Road.

Residents allege that authorities and the construction agency have failed to initiate repairs despite the monsoon season ending.

The two busy roads have reportedly remained in a dilapidated condition for over three months, posing risks to motorists and damaging vehicles.

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Dust kicked up by passing vehicles reduces visibility, increasing the possibility of accidents.

Local motorist Ravi Anuragi said driving had become difficult because of the dust, which obscures visibility for vehicles following behind. He also highlighted the financial burden on vehicle owners due to damage caused by potholes.

Another regular commuter Ankit Khatik said navigating the damaged stretches had become increasingly challenging, with vehicles at risk of losing control and overturning.

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