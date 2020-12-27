Post Covid lockdown in Madhya Pradesh, shooting of half a dozen web series and movies completed

BHOPAL: As things are returning to normal after lockdown relaxations, so is shooting of movies and web series in Madhya Pradesh. After unlocking of activities in the state, shooting of more than half a dozen projects has been completed.

Kher’s ‘The Last Show’

First to start shooting with unlock was the Anupam Kher starrer, ‘The Last Show’, in Bhopal. The 22-day schedule of shooting was from September 25 to October15. The line producer of the film said that about Rs 3 crore was spent in Bhopal, giving employment to more than 50 people.

Vijay Raaz’s ‘Sherni’

The second prominent unit that started shooting in MP was Vijay Raaz’s ‘Sherni’, starring Vidya Balan, which continued for a month in the forests of Balaghat. The project engaged more than 200 local people. The film’s producers had an estimated budget of Rs 8 crore for shooting in MP.

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Chhori’

Akshay Kumar and Vikram Mehrotra’s company did shooting for a horror film, ‘Chhori’, in Pipariya, in Hoshangabad district, for 25 days and in Bhopal for 6 days.