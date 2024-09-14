 Port Blair Renamed; Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Calls It A Step To Break Colonial Mindset
Port Blair Renamed; Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Calls It A Step To Break Colonial Mindset

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale welcomed the Centre's decision to rename Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram and said it is a tribute to the freedom struggle.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Welcoming the change of name of Port Blair to 'Sri Vijaya Puram', Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his promise to remove all signs of slavery.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said, "When PM Modi gave his speech in the Central Hall when his third term began, he had said that we will remove all the signs of slavery. This is also a step in that direction. I thank PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah...".

article-image

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the renaming of Port Blair, the capital city of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, to Sri Vijaya Puram reflects the government's commitment to break free from the colonial mindset.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that the name Sri Vijaya Puram honours the rich history and heroic people of Andaman and Nicobar islands.

"It also reflects our commitment to break free from the colonial mindset and celebrate our heritage," he added.

"Port Blair was the colonial name...The new name Sri Vijaya Puram is to commemorate the freedom struggle. This decision by Amit Shah is a welcome step...We support this step...," Athawale told ANI.

article-image

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the renaming through a post on X, calling it a move inspired by PM Modi's vision to free the nation from the colonial imprints.

Shah also highlighted the historic importance of the UT and said that it has an "unparalleled place" in freedom struggle and history.

"While the earlier name had a colonial legacy, Sri Vijaya Puram symbolises the victory achieved in our freedom struggle and the A&N Islands' unique role in the same," Shah wrote in his post.

"The island territory that once served as the naval base of the Chola Empire is today poised to be the critical base for our strategic and development aspirations. It is also the place that hosted the first unfurling of our Tiranga by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ji and also the cellular jail in which Veer Savarkar Ji and other freedom fighters struggled for an independent nation," he added.

Port Blair Renamed; Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Calls It A Step To Break Colonial Mindset

