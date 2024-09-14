 'Rassi Jal Gayi Lekin': Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Slams Jitu Patwari's Bribe Comment On Narmadapuram Collector (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal'Rassi Jal Gayi Lekin': Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Slams Jitu Patwari's Bribe Comment On Narmadapuram Collector (WATCH)

'Rassi Jal Gayi Lekin': Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Slams Jitu Patwari's Bribe Comment On Narmadapuram Collector (WATCH)

"BJP government stands by its officials. The officials should not pay attention to baseless accusations," Says CM Yadav.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav slammed state Congress chief Jitu Patwari for his "insulting" remark against the Narmadapuram District Collector and officers and sought an apology.

On Friday, Patwari, while leading the 'Kisan Nyay Yatra', accused the Narmadapuram District Collector of paying money for posting. "The collector has paid money for being posted in Narmadapuram district. An impartial investigation will bring the truth," Patwari said, adding, "Be it SO, DSP, or SHOs - no one works without a bribe in BJP government."

Read Also
Non-Veg Foods, Liquor To Be Banned In Towns On Narmada Banks: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav
article-image

Taking a jibe at the grand old party, CM Yadav said, "Rassi jal gayi, lekin bal nahin gaya" (Even after facing repeated defeats in the state, Congress is arrogant). CM Yadav said the people of the state rejected Congress, therefore they were in opposition for the last 20 years excluding a few months.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh To Establish Justice Award In The Name Of Legendary King Vikramaditya
article-image

In an indirect reference to 2020, when 22 grand-old party MLAs rebelled against the Kamal Nath government, the Chief Minister said, "Congress failed to run the government, and its leaders are now insulting the officers who work day and night for the people." The grand old party had formed the government in MP in 2018 (after 15 years), however, due to an internal rift between top Congress leaders the government was toppled in the next 18 months.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan Govt Directs 2 Medical Colleges To Offer Education In Hindi Medium
Rajasthan Govt Directs 2 Medical Colleges To Offer Education In Hindi Medium
Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 5600 Vacant Police Posts NOW!
Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 5600 Vacant Police Posts NOW!
Mumbai: 49-Year-Old Mira Road Businessman Loses ₹72.80 Lakh In 35 Days To Stock Exchange Scam
Mumbai: 49-Year-Old Mira Road Businessman Loses ₹72.80 Lakh In 35 Days To Stock Exchange Scam
'Felt Very Nice': Olympic Medallist Manu Bhaker Visits Golden Temple; Video
'Felt Very Nice': Olympic Medallist Manu Bhaker Visits Golden Temple; Video

Meanwhile, CM Yadav also said his government's officials were working honestly for the people and the growth of Madhya Pradesh. "BJP government stands by its officials. The officials should not pay attention to baseless accusations, instead, they should continue working for the people," he added. The Congress, especially Patwari has been relentlessly attacking CM Yadav, especially on issues such as law and order and farmers. Recently, reacting to the Mhow rape incident, Patwari claimed that there is a "jungle raj in the state

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Rassi Jal Gayi Lekin': Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Slams Jitu Patwari's Bribe Comment On...

'Rassi Jal Gayi Lekin': Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Slams Jitu Patwari's Bribe Comment On...

Madhya Pradesh To Establish Justice Award In The Name Of Legendary King Vikramaditya

Madhya Pradesh To Establish Justice Award In The Name Of Legendary King Vikramaditya

Special Train Pune-Danapur Superfast Express For Festive Season; Gets Halt In Itarsi; Check Train...

Special Train Pune-Danapur Superfast Express For Festive Season; Gets Halt In Itarsi; Check Train...

Crazy Lover Sets Girlfriend’s Scooter Afire After She Blocks His Phone Number In Madhya Pradesh;...

Crazy Lover Sets Girlfriend’s Scooter Afire After She Blocks His Phone Number In Madhya Pradesh;...

Tragic! 4 Females Of A Family Kill Themselves Over Harassment By Relatives In Madhya Pradesh's Sagar

Tragic! 4 Females Of A Family Kill Themselves Over Harassment By Relatives In Madhya Pradesh's Sagar