'Rassi Jal Gayi Lekin': Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Slams Jitu Patwari's Bribe Comment On Narmadapuram Collector (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav slammed state Congress chief Jitu Patwari for his "insulting" remark against the Narmadapuram District Collector and officers and sought an apology.

On Friday, Patwari, while leading the 'Kisan Nyay Yatra', accused the Narmadapuram District Collector of paying money for posting. "The collector has paid money for being posted in Narmadapuram district. An impartial investigation will bring the truth," Patwari said, adding, "Be it SO, DSP, or SHOs - no one works without a bribe in BJP government."

प्रदेश सरकार अपने सभी अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों के साथ खड़ी है, कांग्रेस को माफी… pic.twitter.com/hEB8k6kzwi — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 14, 2024

Taking a jibe at the grand old party, CM Yadav said, "Rassi jal gayi, lekin bal nahin gaya" (Even after facing repeated defeats in the state, Congress is arrogant). CM Yadav said the people of the state rejected Congress, therefore they were in opposition for the last 20 years excluding a few months.

In an indirect reference to 2020, when 22 grand-old party MLAs rebelled against the Kamal Nath government, the Chief Minister said, "Congress failed to run the government, and its leaders are now insulting the officers who work day and night for the people." The grand old party had formed the government in MP in 2018 (after 15 years), however, due to an internal rift between top Congress leaders the government was toppled in the next 18 months.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav also said his government's officials were working honestly for the people and the growth of Madhya Pradesh. "BJP government stands by its officials. The officials should not pay attention to baseless accusations, instead, they should continue working for the people," he added. The Congress, especially Patwari has been relentlessly attacking CM Yadav, especially on issues such as law and order and farmers. Recently, reacting to the Mhow rape incident, Patwari claimed that there is a "jungle raj in the state