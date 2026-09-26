 'Pond Unable To Take Development...' Residents' Satirise After Water Spills Over Khajuraho’s Namo Talab Embankment Just Two Days After Renaming
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HomeBhopal'Pond Unable To Take Development...' Residents' Satirise After Water Spills Over Khajuraho’s Namo Talab Embankment Just Two Days After Renaming

'Pond Unable To Take Development...' Residents' Satirise After Water Spills Over Khajuraho’s Namo Talab Embankment Just Two Days After Renaming

Water reportedly overflowed the embankment of Khajuraho’s Nanora Talab two days after it was renamed Namo Talab. Residents used satire to question the timing and asked whether the embankment would need repairs and a fresh work estimate. The cause of the overflow, extent of any damage and authorities’ response have yet to be established.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 26, 2026, 12:59 PM IST
'Pond Unable To Take Development...' Residents' Satirise After Water Spills Over Khajuraho’s Namo Talab Embankment Just Two Days After Renaming

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Water from a pond in Chhatarpur Khajuraho reportedly flowed over its embankment just two days after it was renamed Namo Talab from Nanora Talab, drawing criticism from residents over the site’s development work. The incident drew attention because of its timing. Residents said the pond had appeared to be in good condition before the name change.

"Some Locals responded with satire, remarking that the newly named pond seemed unable to contain the “development” associated with it".

Their comments reflected concern about water crossing the pond’s boundary. Residents questioned whether the embankment would now require repairs and whether authorities would prepare a fresh estimate for work at the site. They also sought clarity on what had caused the water to spill over and whether the overflow had affected nearby areas.

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Khajuraho is a major tourist destination in Chhatarpur district, and the condition of public spaces there often attracts attention from residents and visitors alike. The reported overflow has renewed questions locally about how the pond and its embankment are being maintained.

The available account does not establish whether the water crossed the embankment because of a rise in the pond’s level, a problem with the structure or another reason. It also does not specify when the overflow began, how long it lasted or whether any damage occurred. No official response or inspection findings were included in the account.

While residents linked the incident to the recent renaming in their remarks, no evidence suggests the name change had any bearing on the overflow. Authorities would need to assess the cause and determine whether repair work is required. Until then, the questions raised by residents about the embankment and any further expenditure at Namo Talab remain unanswered.

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